Days after Jensen Huang's affair made headlines, another Nvidia executive is making news for the same reasons. The company's senior Indian-American executive, Jay Puri, was also reportedly dating a senior executive at Super Micro Computer for several years before marrying her in March this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. The report also claimed that Super Micro's employees were involved in the illegal sale of $2.5 billion worth of data servers with Nvidia graphics processing units to consumers in China through a Singaporean front company. Notably, Jay Puri stepped down from his role at Nvidia at the end of June and stayed on as a senior adviser. His exit reportedly came after tensions within Nvidia's top management.

Jay Puri and Cenly Chen's relationship

Puri reportedly dated Cenly Chen, chief growth officer at Super Micro Computer, for several years and he is also the person who oversaw chip sales to Alice Huang, WSJ reported, citing current and former co-workers. Puri married Chen on March 7 this year in a ceremony in Big Sur, Calif. The report also claimed that during her company's sales meetings, she reportedly urged her team to come to her with any Nvidia-related issues.

When asked, Chen declined to comment on her personal life, saying it was unrelated to her professional life. "I never had to rely on personal relationships for professional gain," WSJ reported, citing her email response. Nvidia and Puri reportedly didn't respond to requests for comment on the matter.

On March 19, the US Justice Department unveiled charges against one of Super Micro's co-founders, a sales manager and a third-party broker. The indictment accused the men of conspiring to smuggle over $500 million worth of servers with advanced Nvidia chips into China. A person familiar with Super Micro was reportedly recently interviewed by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents. The FBI sought information about top executives, including Cenly Chen, the WSJ said.

However, Super Micro has said that it was a victim of the alleged scheme. Meanwhile, Chen said she had not been contacted by any federal agency. Meanwhile, Super Micro said it is cooperating with authorities and that it cut ties with persons who were charged.

Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia