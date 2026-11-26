US intelligence officials have found no evidence that China used Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with Alice Huang as an attempt to spy on him, congressional staffers were told during a classified briefing on Tuesday (Nov 24).

The officials said the evidence gathered so far suggests the relationship was personal, rather than an operation directed by Beijing, The Wall Street Journal reported. However, they cautioned that new information could change that assessment.

Alice Huang was in contact with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) during the affair, according to officials who briefed lawmakers. The agency had approached her for information, but investigators have found no indication that she handed over anything of intelligence value.

What US officials told lawmakers

The briefing also covered Kang Wei, identified as Alice Huang’s husband. Officials described him as an asset of the MSS who was regularly in contact with the Chinese intelligence agency.

The question of whether Alice Huang acted as a spy has divided US officials. Some believe that sharing information with Chinese intelligence, regardless of the circumstances, makes her a spy. Others argue that contact with the agency is not unusual for Chinese business figures, who can be compelled to cooperate under the country's laws.

Alice Huang was a senior executive at Megaspeed International, an Nvidia partner accused of helping divert the company's chips to China in breach of US export controls.

Jensen Huang to face Congress

US agencies are still examining whether the relationship had any connection to the alleged chip smuggling. Alice Huang is also being investigated in two Justice Department probes involving Megaspeed and Super Micro.

The briefing comes after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO following a pressure campaign involving President Donald Trump. Trump had assured the company that the CEO did not pose a national security threat.