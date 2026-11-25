New Delhi: India on Wednesday distinguished between former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stated wish to go home and Dhaka's formal demand that she be handed over, saying the two issues should not be conflated.

Briefing reporters in the capital, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The case of a citizen willing to return voluntarily to her country on a travel document is a matter separate from an extradition request.” He declined to give further details.

On the extradition request itself, Jaiswal said it remained under review. “The extradition request, as I’ve said earlier, is being examined in line with our established processes,” he said.

The remarks came a day after Hasina’s spokesperson announced that she intends to fly back on December 16, the anniversary of Bangladesh’s 1971 victory over Pakistan. Her camp had also sought travel documents from the Bangladeshi government, now headed by Tarique Rahman, son of her longtime rival Khaleda Zia. That request was reportedly rejected.

Concern over minorities

Jaiswal also addressed reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, a recurring irritant in bilateral ties. “We are understandably concerned about the incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh,” he said, urging Dhaka “to thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Hasina, 79, has lived in India since August 5, 2024, when she fled Dhaka after a student-led uprising ended her 15-year rule. The unrest followed a deadly crackdown on protesters, which Bangladeshi authorities have blamed on her government.

In November 2025, a Bangladeshi tribunal convicted her in absentia of crimes against humanity linked to that crackdown and sentenced her to death. Hasina has rejected the charges, calling the proceedings politically motivated, and has said she wants to return and face a court.

In July, around the second anniversary of her ouster, she publicly set a timeframe for the first time, indicating she would come back in December.

Bangladesh has repeatedly pressed India to extradite her under the bilateral extradition treaty between the two countries. New Delhi said the request is being assessed under its legal procedures. The issue has strained relations between the neighbours, who share a long border and deep economic and security ties.

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