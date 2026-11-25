A US juror convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies on Tuesday of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud but acquitted it of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The company was convicted on 10 of 12 counts, including bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and circumventing Iran sanctions. The verdict followed a three-month trial in New York federal court.

"For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft," US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

"Thanks to the work of the FBI and our federal prosecutors, those who engaged in these criminal activities will be held accountable."

The prosecutors had accused the Chinese tech giant of cheating, lying and stealing to gain any competitive advantage. The defence argued that the prosecutors were prejudiced; they already had decided that Huawei was a criminal organisation and built a case from there, but the firm's success was due to its own technological innovation. The Defence attorney Brian Heberlig said that it was due to hard work; Huawei's business had expanded with operations in 170 countries and more than 200,000 staff.

Huawei said the racketeering acquittal "confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years". The acquittal on racketeering charges was due to a lack of evidence to establish that the firm acted like a criminal enterprise. Huawei said it would appeal and that the company saw the racketeering acquittal as vindication.

"We believe the government's remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit... We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests," said Huawei in a statement

"The RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act) count alleged that Huawei was a corrupt organisation, with a corporate culture and policy of committing crime. That was, in our view, a significant overreach, and the jury soundly rejected it," said Heberlig. The company said no court has ever found it liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation or ordered it to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation.

The Justice Department said the stolen material included trade secrets and copyrighted works, such as source code and user manuals for routers, antenna technology and robot testing technology. Court records name Cisco Systems, Motorola Solutions, T-Mobile, Quintel USA and Fujitsu among the victim companies.