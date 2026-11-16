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Missing super-Earth was eaten by the Sun and left a visible scar, scientists say

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 13:52 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 13:52 IST
Missing super-Earth was eaten by the Sun and left a visible scar, scientists say

Super-Earth missing from our solar system was likely gobbled up by the Sun.

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While the Sun was still young, it possibly ate a large rocky planet, five to 10 times the size of Earth. A study tried to explain the difference between what solar models show and reality. It found chemical markers inside the Sun which hint that something fell into it. 

Scientists believe that a super-Earth, five to 10 times the mass of our planet, is missing from our system. So where did it go? Another astonishing theory linked to is that this planet was gobbled up by our Sun. This event left an imprint on our star, which is visible in calculations made by the team of researchers. "A planet several times more massive than Earth may have fallen into the young Sun and left a lasting chemical imprint deep inside it," Professor Mutlu Yildiz, of Ege University in Turkey, said.

Experts believe that based on the calculations of the evolution of our solar system, there is a difference between standard solar models and observations. There are "subtle changes" in the Sun’s internal structure, besides its depleted lithium abundance, where the measured amount of the chemical element lithium is significantly lower than expected.

"By modelling the Sun’s evolution and comparing the results with precise observations of its interior, we find that the ingestion of a super-Earth could help explain these differences, Yildiz said. Using open-source software called MESA (Modules for Experiments in Stellar Astrophysics), the team simulated the materials that could have fallen into a young Sun, and the life cycles and evolution of stars. They found that a planet 5-10 times the mass of Earth should have been around.

Did the Sun eat the planet?

The rocky world would have survived the fall in the young Sun’s outer layers, escaping almost unscathed. However, the researchers say more studies and analysis are required to determine what happened to this planet, and whether the Sun really ate it. The team also isn't fully sure that one such body ever existed in the solar system, and it could merely be something thrown up by the simulation.

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Other factors could explain why solar models don't match actual observations. Scientists now plan to use helioseismology and other methods to see if they can independently detect these predicted fingerprints.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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