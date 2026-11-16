/China confirms Xi Jinping to host Trump and Putin for trilateral talks on November 19 in Shenzhen

China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet his US and Russian counterparts, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, for their first trilateral summit on Thursday (November 19), in Shenzhen. "On Nov 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen," the foreign ministry said in a brief statement on Monday.

The ministry did not provide further details about the historic meeting, including the topics expected to be discussed during the summit in the southern Chinese city. The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kremlin and the White House had both earlier confirmed the planned three-way meeting. Trump intends to discuss reducing nuclear arsenals and is also expected to raise the issue of his war in Iran. However, US officials said that Russia's war in Ukraine is not expected to feature in the discussions. “The President has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous,” Olivia Wales, a White House spokesman, told reporters.