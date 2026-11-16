/US flight chaos: Sean Duffy blames previous administrations for air traffic disruption, seeks $50 billion from Congress

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has blamed previous administrations and Congress for the outdated state of America's air traffic control system following a nationwide flight disruption on Friday. He has called on Congress to approve an additional $50 billion to upgrade the system, arguing that the $12.5 billion already approved is insufficient.

Duffy points fingers at past administrations and Congress

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has held earlier administrations and Congress responsible for the poor condition of the US air traffic control system. His remarks came after a nationwide ground stop on Friday brought US flights to a halt and disrupted air travel across the country.

Speaking to CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, Duffy renewed his appeal for another $50 billion from Congress to modernise the system. According to The Hill, he said years of inadequate investment had left critical aviation equipment outdated. When CNN asked whether he was responsible for Friday's disruption, Duffy did not provide a direct answer. “I take responsibility for what was given to me by prior administrations,” he said. “When we do work and things go wrong, of course I’m the secretary. But I also have to acknowledge what was delivered to me,” Duffy said. “I have systems that are from the 90s. I have radar that are from the 60s and 70s.”

Watch the interview here

Duffy says $12.5bn is insufficient to address FAA issues

Duffy argued that the $12.5 billion previously approved by Congress would not be enough to address the problems facing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “$12.5 billion after decades of lack of investment is not nearly enough money to fix all the problems we have in the airspace,” he said, as cited by The Hill.

He explained that the approved funding had been allocated to specific upgrades, including radios, radar and telecommunications equipment. According to Duffy, the money cannot be redirected towards other requirements. He also highlighted the poor condition of air traffic control towers, saying some buildings do not have functioning elevators or air conditioning, while others have leaking roofs.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Duffy said, “Congress gave us $12.5B, but they were very specific on how we can spend it. I have got money for radar and radio....But I have no money for new network, I don't have any new money to build new software to separate planes in the airspace. So, its interesting when they say i have all this money, yes, but they said specifically how I had to use that money.”

Democrats question the demand for additional funding

Democrats have questioned why the Trump administration is seeking tens of billions of dollars in additional funding while having used only a small portion of the money already approved by Congress, according to The Hill. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) also rejected Duffy's criticism of Congress during an appearance on CNN. He argued that lawmakers had already provided the administration with the funding it had requested.