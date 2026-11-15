/Mumbai: 20-year-old arrested for allegedly surveying 26/11 target Chabad House, probe points to overseas links

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly gathering information about sensitive locations in Mumbai, including Chabad House in Colaba, one of the sites attacked during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The accused, identified as Yash Singh, is a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai. Investigators suspect that he was collecting photographs and other location-specific information about Jewish establishments, foreign nationals and businesses associated with members of the Jewish community in Mumbai.

According to officials, the alleged surveillance was being carried out at the direction of individuals who contacted him through social media platforms.

Investigators are examining whether the information collected by Singh was being passed on to contacts operating outside India.

How the investigation began

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) began examining Singh’s activities after receiving intelligence inputs about his suspected online connections with individuals linked to international criminal networks.

During questioning, investigators allegedly found that he had been communicating with handlers through messaging and social networking platforms, including Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Officials suspect that these contacts had assigned him tasks involving the identification and documentation of sensitive locations in South Mumbai, particularly in the Colaba area.

His alleged activities included gathering photographs, identifying Jewish-owned establishments and collecting information about locations frequented by foreign nationals. Investigators are also examining the collection of vehicle-related information and other details that could help identify specific establishments and individuals.

Police officials said the accused had allegedly received money for carrying out these assignments.

Kerala Police connection and UAPA case

The investigation also led the Maharashtra ATS to a case being probed by Kerala Police.

During questioning, Singh’s alleged links with an individual already arrested in a case registered at Thrissur East police station in Kerala came to light. The case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Following information shared by the Maharashtra ATS, a team from Thrissur travelled to Navi Mumbai and took Singh into custody in connection with the investigation.

Investigators are now trying to establish the nature of his association with the other accused and whether the alleged surveillance activities in Mumbai were connected to a wider network.

Why Chabad House is significant

Chabad House, also known as Nariman House, is a Jewish religious and community centre located in Colaba, South Mumbai.

The building was among the locations targeted during the coordinated terror attacks on Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Ten terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out attacks at multiple locations across the city, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi-Trident complex, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nariman House.

At Nariman House, two gunmen took control of the building and held people hostage during the siege. Several people were killed, including Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his pregnant wife, Rivka Holtzberg.

Their young son, Moshe, survived after being rescued by his nanny, Sandra Samuel.

The 26/11 attacks continued for nearly three days and left 166 people dead, making them one of the deadliest terror attacks in India’s history.

Probe into possible international network

Investigators are examining whether Singh was acting alone or was part of a larger recruitment and information-gathering operation.

According to officials, criminal networks operating from outside India have allegedly been using online platforms to approach young people and offer money for assignments involving surveillance of sensitive locations.

The alleged links with the network associated with Pakistan-based criminal figure Shahzad Bhatti are also being examined.

The investigation is focused on identifying the people who allegedly contacted Singh, determining where the collected information was sent and establishing whether other locations in Mumbai were also surveyed.