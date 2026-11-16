/Winter tightens its grip on Kashmir as Gulmarg, Pahalgam shiver at -3.5°C

Winter is beginning to make its presence felt across Kashmir, with temperatures plunging sharply in several parts of the Valley as popular tourist destinations Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature of -3.5°C.

According to the Meteorological Department in Srinagar, both Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of -3.5°C, signalling a sharp intensification of the winter chill. Gulmarg was 2.9°C below the seasonal average, while Pahalgam recorded it at 2.3°C below normal.

The cold spell was also evident in other parts of the Valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5°C.

Qazigund in south Kashmir registered a low of 0.4°C, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 0.2°C. Kokernag, meanwhile, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4°C.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir from November 16 to 21, with partly cloudy conditions likely on November 20 and 21.

With no significant precipitation expected during this period, night temperatures may witness a further decline across the Union Territory, adding to the growing winter chill.