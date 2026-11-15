Estonia on Sunday (Nov 15) said that it has stopped an attempted arson attack in a drone factory in Viimsi by Russia's GRU military intelligence. Following the incident, Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that the GRU had ordered a "sabotage attempt" in Viimsi that serves as the headquarters and manufacturing plant of the Estonian defence company Threod Systems. The PM also said it will close its border with Russia from the start of December. Security forces arrested eight individuals who live in Latvia, chief prosecutor Astrid Asi said.

"Extensive damage was averted thanks to heightened security measures and a swift reaction by law enforcement. The attackers have been detained," Michal said. He called the incident “part of Russia's broader hybrid war against Europe, with the aim of decreasing support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia.” "We will not be intimidated," he added.

Following the incident, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also repeated that the country would close all border crossing points with Russia from December 1, citing clear evidence that Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, had ordered a sabotage attack against an Estonian defence industry company. He warned that hostile actions aimed at intimidating or destabilising Estonia would have consequences. Meanwhile, Estonia's Internal Security Service, known as KAPO, said intelligence gathered by its officers indicated that the attack had been commissioned by the GRU.

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Earlier in August, Milrem Robotics was targeted in an arson attack at its facility in Tallinn, Estonia, which authorities confirmed was ordered by Russian intelligence. The fire broke out overnight on Aug 15, 2026 at a building used by Milrem Robotics in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district. Despite the fire, Milrem Robotics CEO Kuldar Väärsi confirmed that the damage did not disrupt production. Milrem Robotics was a major supplier of unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine.

Is Russia expanding hybrid warfare?

Russia is not engaged in a conventional military conflict with nations like Estonia or Finland, but both countries have faced what they describe as covert hybrid warfare and diplomatic pressure from Moscow. According to reports, these tactics are aimed at weakening European support for Ukraine, testing NATO's unity and challenging the alliance's presence along Russia's borders. One key element of this strategy is disrupting military assistance to Ukraine by targeting European defence manufacturers.

Another concern for Moscow is NATO's expanding presence along its northwestern border. Russia views the alliance's military presence in the region as a security threat and has reportedly demanded that Finland leave NATO and that alliance bases be withdrawn from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania during US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi in November 2026. By allegedly carrying out actions below the threshold of open warfare, Moscow can test NATO's response and create uncertainty among member states without triggering a direct military confrontation or a collective response under Article 5.