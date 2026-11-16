/Slow Horses to end with Season 8? Olivia Cooke shares update on Apple TV+ series

Apple TV+'s acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses may be coming to an end with Season 8. Actress Olivia Cooke, who plays Sid Baker in the show, has hinted that the upcoming instalment could be its last. She revealed that the cast and crew are already feeling emotional about it.

Slow Horses nearing its end

During an interview with The Times, Cooke said, "I am shooting the last season!” she said, before adding, “Never say never!”

Her remarks were reported by Variety. The actress also described the atmosphere on set. "But I think that’s what we’ve been told and it definitely feels like we are ending. We’re all melancholy, distracted. Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show’s been a shining light and I’ve told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I’m going to be depressed," she added.

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However, Apple TV+ has not revealed that Season 8 will mark the end of Slow Horses.

Olivia Cooke on returning to Slow Horses

Cooke made her debut as Sid Baker in the first season of the British spy thriller. Her character was believed to have been killed off.

However, the actress made an unexpected comeback in Season 6.

Speaking to The Times, Cooke explained that her return was not entirely unexpected. “It was like I’d never left,” she said.

The actress also revealed that her contractual commitments to HBO's House of the Dragon initially became an issue for her return to the Apple TV+ series.

“There was something in my contract for ‘House of the Dragon’ which said I was not allowed to do a long-running series for an opposing streamer, so we had to smooth that out,” she said, noting lawyers got involved. “I sent texts saying, ‘Help!’”

About Slow Horses Season 8

Apple TV+ renewed Slow Horses for an eighth season in September, ahead of the release of Season 6. The upcoming instalment will consist of six episodes and adapt Clown Town, the ninth novel in Mick Herron's Slough House book series.

The season's official synopsis reads, “When a botched attempt to blackmail the Park puts Taverner on the offensive, it is up to Lamb to unravel one of MI5's darkest secrets and put an end to it once and for all.”

The story will centre on a major confrontation between Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman, and Diana Taverner, portrayed by Kristin Scott Thomas.

The series also stars Jack Lowden as River Cartwright and follows a group of MI5 agents who have been sidelined to Slough House after making mistakes in their careers.