/Chicago Fire actress Robyn Coffin diagnosed with breast cancer, co-stars show support

Actress Robyn Coffin, who is known for playing Cindy Herrmann in NBC's drama Chicago Fire has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The update came through a GoFundMe campaign organised by Coffin and her friend Gianine DeFrancesco to help the actress manage her treatment.

As per the fundraising page, Coffin is scheduled to undergo a right partial mastectomy with Magseed localisation on December 3, 2026. She will also require radiation treatment following the surgery.

Before the procedure, the actress has a pre-operative appointment scheduled for November 24, when her doctors will assess the next course of action.

Robyn Coffin's surgery

The fundraiser reveals that Coffin could be away from work for approximately three weeks if the planned partial mastectomy goes ahead. However, if her medical team recommends a full mastectomy instead, her recovery period could be considerably longer.

The campaign has reportedly set a fundraising target of $75,000, with around $40,000 expected to go towards hospital and surgery expenses. The remaining amount is intended to help with additional medical costs, medication that may not be covered by insurance.

Explaining why financial assistance is needed, the fundraiser stated, "When Robyn doesn’t work, she doesn’t get paid." It further highlighted that although the actress has health insurance, there could still be expenses that the policy does not cover.

The organisers also acknowledged that asking for financial support was not an easy decision for Coffin and her husband, Grant. However, they believe having additional funds would help the couple deal with unexpected expenses.

Chicago Fire co-stars extend support

Members of the Chicago Fire cast have also come forward to help. Actress Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd in the series, shared the campaign on her Instagram Stories on November 13.

"This beautiful and wonderful woman is in need of support. You may know her as Cindy Herrmann on our show. Any and everything helps," Mayo wrote.

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According to reports, Mayo and fellow cast member Hanako Greensmith, who portrays Violet Mikami, have also contributed to the campaign. The fundraiser had collected more than $15,000 towards its target at the time of reporting.

"So, Village – thank you in advance for embracing Robyn with love and support. We’ve got her! Robyn and Grant send you their love and gratitude."

About her character

Coffin's breast cancer diagnosis has drawn particular attention because her character on Chicago Fire previously went through a cancer battle on the show.

The actress plays Cindy Herrmann, the wife of firefighter Captain Christopher Herrmann, portrayed by David Eigenberg. She has been associated with the NBC series since its early seasons and has also appeared in the franchise's other instalments.