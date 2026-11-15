/Blasts, sirens rock Bahrain as Iran claims drone attack on US military base

Bahrain woke to explosions and blaring air raid sirens on Sunday (Nov 15) as tensions over the US-Iran war spilt into another tense morning in the Gulf. Residents were told to move to safe locations after authorities issued emergency alerts, while Iran claimed its forces had struck an American military radar installation.

The first explosions were heard at around 4 am (0100 GMT), followed by another round at approximately 6:30 am (0330 GMT), an AFP journalist reported. Although officials did not identify the source of the threat, the warnings prompted residents to seek shelter.

Bahrain’s interior ministry issued an appeal on X, urging people to remain calm and follow official updates.

Iran says six drones targeted US radar

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for a drone operation against the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain. According to a statement carried by Iranian state media, six drones were used to target an American air defence radar system at the facility.

“The US air defense radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain was targeted by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the Guards said.

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The statement also carried a warning over the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed, and any aggression by the American enemy will be met with an even harsher and more forceful response,” it added.

There was no immediate US military confirmation of the reported Sunday strike.

Bahrain faces repeated attacks amid Iran war

The latest incident comes after the IRGC claimed on Friday that it had targeted a US early-warning radar system in Bahrain. The American military said it had intercepted two Iranian drones during that incident. US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported no casualties or damage.

Bahrain hosts a major US naval base and has faced repeated threats since Washington and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28.