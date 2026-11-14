/‘Outstanding day for Indian cricket’: PM Modi congratulates U19 team on Asia Cup win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team on Saturday (Nov 14) for winning the 2026 ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup. He praised the young players for their outstanding performance and said their achievement would inspire many youngsters. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground to lift the title. Chasing a target of 338 runs, the Indian team finished at 339/9 in the final over to complete a memorable victory.

Taking to X, PM Modi expressed his pride in the team’s performance and wished the players success in their future.

“Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead,” PM Modi said.

Coming to the match, India were in a difficult position at 252/8 during the chase, but Mohit Ulva turned the game around with an unbeaten 49 off just 26 balls. Batting at No. 10, he added 57 runs with Manal Chauhan, who scored 47 off 32 deliveries.

Ulva then shared an unbeaten 30-run stand with Chigurupati Venkata to guide India to victory.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 337/9 in their 50 overs, with Usman Khan leading the scoring with 107 off 111 balls. Abdul Qadir contributed 80 off 54 deliveries, while captain Farhan Yousaf scored 63 off 60 balls.

For India, Kavya Patel was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Chigurupati Venkata claimed three.

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Meanwhile, Aaryavir Sehwag was named Player of the Tournament. He finished as the competition’s leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches, including a 58-run knock in the final.