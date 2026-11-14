/U19 Asia Cup Final: India clinch 9th title after thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan

India Under-19 pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan Under-19 in the final of the 2026 ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday (Nov 14) to lift the title. In a high-scoring contest at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, India chased down a huge target of 338 in the final over, finishing at 339/9. Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan played key roles in the memorable victory, with Ulva remaining unbeaten on 49 off just 26 balls.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan posted a strong total of 337/9 in 50 overs. Usman Khan was the top scorer for his team with 107 off 111 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes.

While, Abdul Qadir contributed 80 off just 54 deliveries, including eight sixes and three fours.

Captain Farhan Yousaf also made a valuable contribution with 63 off 60 balls, while Ahmed Hussain scored 17. For India, Kavya Patel was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 68 runs, while Chigurupati Venkata claimed three.

In reply, India got off to a steady start as captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani scored 80 off 101 balls. Aaryavir Sehwag also played a useful knock of 58 off 61 deliveries, while Manal Chauhan kept India in the hunt with an attacking 47 off just 32 balls.

However, regular wickets put India under pressure before Ulva stepped up with a match-winning unbeaten 49, hitting five fours and three sixes. Venkata also played his part, scoring an unbeaten 11 off eight balls to help India complete the chase.

For Pakistan, Rizwanullah took three wickets, while Niqab Shafiq picked up two.