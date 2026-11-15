/Harry Potter: HBO series unveils new Hogwarts scene, Dumbledore's conversation with McGonagall grabs attention

The wizarding world is getting ready to welcome audiences back to Hogwarts, this time through HBO's upcoming television adaptation of the Harry Potter books. With the new series promising a more detailed exploration of the stories that readers have cherished for years, every new glimpse has become an exciting development for fans. HBO has now released an exclusive clip from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, offering a look at the Great Hall's start-of-term banquet and an interesting conversation between Albus Dumbledore and Professor Minerva McGonagall.

What does the new Harry Potter exclusive clip show?

The latest clip from HBO's upcoming show begins with the excitement surrounding the opening feast at Hogwarts. The Great Hall is filled with students as they settle into their places following the Sorting Ceremony. The footage captures the atmosphere of the magical school, with the young wizards experiencing one of their first major moments together.

An interesting exchange follows when a student wonders whether Dumbledore is a little eccentric. However, the highlight focuses on Dumbledore and McGonagall. The two professors discuss Harry's arrival in Gryffindor, with McGonagall admitting that the young wizard bears a striking resemblance to his father, James Potter.

Harry Potter series adds a scene that wasn't in the original book

One detail that makes the new footage particularly noteworthy is the conversation between Dumbledore and McGonagall. The interaction does not appear in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, making it an additional moment created for the television adaptation.

In the original novel, the opening feast is narrated through Harry's experience as he sits with the other Gryffindor students. Although he notices the professors at the staff table, readers do not get to hear their private conversations.

Harry Potter fans react to the new clip

The new footage has prompted enthusiastic reactions from fans, with several viewers particularly interested in seeing conversations between Hogwarts professors that were not explored in the original films.

Some viewers appreciated the additional interaction between Dumbledore and McGonagall, saying that such scenes could help the television adaptation explore the characters beyond Harry's perspective. Others praised the recreation of the Great Hall and the atmosphere of the opening feast. One user wrote, "This looks so amazing. I'm so pumped."

Another user wrote, "My friend... A short clip from the Harry Potter series has been shared—it’s really lovely, excellent, and just delightful!"

"JUST RELEASED: HBO's Harry Potter drops an exclusive clip of the Great Hall feast. "Is Dumbledore a bit mad?". "Yep, totally off his rocker." This made me smile so much. I'm SO excited for this show!", wrote the third X user.