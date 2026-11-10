/When will Harry Potter series release in India? All about HBO's new adaptation

HBO is all set to welcome a new generation of Harry Potter fans nearly three decades after J.K. Rowling introduced readers to the wizarding world. The upcoming show will revisit Harry's early years, his discovery of magic and his first experiences at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Unlike the original film franchise, the television adaptation will have more time to explore the characters and events from the books, with Dominic McLaughlin taking on the lead role. The series will introduce an entirely new generation of actors to the beloved characters.

When and where to watch Harry Potter series in India

Titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first season will arrive internationally on HBO Max on December 25, 2026. Indian audiences will be able to watch the series on JioHotstar from December 26, a day after its international premiere.

"Wands at the ready. The HBO Original Series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres December 25 on HBO Max on JioHotstar. #HarryPotterHBO," the OTT platform said.

The inaugural season will feature eight episodes, with reports suggesting that the complete season will be made available together rather than on a weekly release schedule.

About HBO's Harry Potter series

The television adaptation draws its story from J.K. Rowling's first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The official logline for the first season reads, “There is nothing special about Harry Potter — or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts' enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”

About the cast and other details

Dominic McLaughlin will step into the role of Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley.

John Lithgow, meanwhile, will play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will appear as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape and Nick Frost will take on the role of Rubeus Hagrid.

Other members of the ensemble include Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown.

Francesca Gardiner is writing and executive producing the television adaptation, while Mark Mylod is directing and serving as an executive producer.

The show is being produced by HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. J.K. Rowling is also attached as an executive producer, alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, David Heyman of Heyday Films, Laura Neal and Jon Brown.

Production is taking place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom.