/'Hum chip de chuke sanam': How Indian internet turned Jensen Huang's affair into a Bollywood blockbuster meme fest against the AI boss

Only the Indian internet could turn a trillion corporate espionage scandal into a Salman Khan film.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is in hot water over his affair with Alice Huang. Ever since the affair made headlines, netizens have had nothing to talk about except Huang's extramarital affair, calling it one of the most expensive affairs in history. While the internet is flooded with memes, Indians have given it a Bollywood twist, creating hilarious clips using AI.

While the world is seeing a boardroom crisis unwrap and America's AI empire at stake, it is only India's internet that could turn a $4.5 trillion corporate espionage scandal into a Salman Khan film or a Shammi Kapoor's famous song, but only with a twist that had Huang's face, and it has AI.

Bollywood twist to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

When Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted on November 8 that he was "unfaithful to my wife" in a statement to employees, the world saw a boardroom crisis. India saw a Bollywood plot. And within hours, a new title was born: 'Hum Chip De Chuke Sanam', a pun on the 1999 classic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but with Dil (heart) replaced by Chip. This is a dig at Huang's huge empire, Nvidia, the world's leading AI chipmaker.

Because this time, the hero didn't lose his heart. He allegedly lost his chips, and this is what everyone is saying about the Chinese spy angle. Huang’s relationship with the woman, who was a business executive identified by US intelligence agencies as a Chinese spy, was providing information directly to Beijing.

Another meme shows Huang's character depicting Kunal Khemu's heartbroken character from Kalyug.

Another viral AI creation features Jensen Huang and Alice Huang in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-style love story, titled "Hum Chip De Chuke Sanam." The memes show Huang as the tragic lover who gave away not just his heart, but potentially America's most precious AI chips.

The memes show Huang as the tragic lover who gave away not just his heart, but potentially America's AI chips.

Here are the funniest AI-generated videos and posters.

Commenting on the reel, one user wrote,''Indian Internet is tripping. 😂''

Another wrote,''Using their own chips to create such crap about them 😂😂 what an use of AI''

Third user wrote,''Stop! He is gonna ban any future export of NVIDIA chips to India.''

The meme factory didn't stop at Bollywood. Creators also edited Huang into the viral Coldplay kiss-cam format.

Netizens use AI against the boss of AI

The biggest irony of this whole scandal is that the man who is a prominent face in AI industry is now being trolled by AI itself. Huang gave the world the chips that power AI, the same AI that netizens are now using to make fun of him. People are using AI tools, running on Nvidia chips, to generate posters, songs and videos mocking the boss of AI.

On Sunday, November 8, Nvidia employees got an email with the subject, "A message to our company," in which Huang accepted his infidelity as he apologised to his wife and family.

“I owe my family and all of you an apology,” Jensen Huang wrote. “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”