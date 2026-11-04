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AFG vs ZIM: Zimbabwe become first team to score 500+ in both innings of a Test match

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 24:20 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 24:20 IST
AFG vs ZIM: Zimbabwe become first team to score 500+ in both innings of a Test match

Zimbabwe become first team to score 500+ in both innings of a Test match Photograph: (Others)

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Zimbabwe created history in Sharjah by becoming the first team in Test cricket to score 500+ runs in both innings of a match during their draw against Afghanistan.

For the first time in 149 years of Test cricket history, a team has scored 500 or more in each innings of a Test match. Zimbabwe broke this record after registering 504 and 523/5 dec against Afghanistan in the recently concluded Test in Sharjah. It was a run-fest for the ages, with all three team innings in the match breaching the 500-run mark.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Zimbabwe scored 504 in the first innings, with Brendan Taylor and captain Brian Bennett scoring respective centuries. While Taylor became the oldest Zimbabwean batter at 40 years and 272 days to complete a Test hundred (131), Bennett continued his ominous touch with a brilliant 128. Handy lower-order contributions helped, as Zimbabwe posted a massive first-innings total.

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Afghanistan responded strongly with 514 in their first innings, thanks to daddy hundreds from opener Sediqullah Atal (105), Rahmanullah Zadran (113) and skipper Rahmat Shah (173), taking a 10-run lead.

Records Galore in Sharjah

Walking out to bat in the second innings, the visitors were determined to dominate, and they did in style. After being reduced to 120 for three, seasoned all-rounder Craig Ervine scored his maiden double hundred (206* off 279 balls) and became the oldest from the country (41 years and 82 days) to score a Test hundred and double century, and the third-oldest player in Test history to score a double century, behind South Africa's Eric Rowan and England's Jack Hobbs.

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Wesley Madhevere also added an unbeaten 100 as Zimbabwe declared their second innings at 523/5. Madhevere and Ervine added 208 runs for the sixth wicket, Zimbabwe’s highest partnership for that wicket in Tests.

Sharjah will also host the second Test between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan from November 13.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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