/'I was unfaithful to my wife': Nvidia opens investigation after CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with alleged Chinese spy

Nvidia announced on Sunday that it was opening an investigation into its chief executive and co-founder, Jensen Huang, after he acknowledged to the company’s board that he had been intimate with a business executive identified by US intelligence agencies as a Chinese spy. Huang’s relationship with the woman, who goes by Alice Huang, became a concern for the US government after surveillance reportedly revealed that she was providing information directly to Beijing. The development raised significant questions because Huang is among the most influential figures in the artificial intelligence industry and is also a prominent ally of President Donald Trump.

In a message to the company, Huang apologised for his actions. “I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” Nvidia’s board said it had no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but added that the board’s inquiry will examine all available information. It also said that Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.

The company’s independent board members will select outside legal counsel to conduct the investigation. Nvidia spokesman John Rizzo said Huang would not participate in choosing the counsel. Huang, 63, will remain in charge of the company throughout the investigation, according to the board. As a co-founder, he has established an unusual management structure at Nvidia, overseeing every aspect of the business while managing approximately 60 employees who report directly to him.

“Today’s news will not slow Nvidia,” Rizzo said. “Jensen is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO. without interruption.” Speaking briefly to reporters on Sunday evening before leaving Florida, Trump defended Huang and said he would certainly take him on his upcoming trip to China. “I haven’t heard he’s done anything wrong,” Trump said. “He dealt with somebody, but you know, so does everybody else.”

Trump said he had not discussed the matter with Huang. “I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what’s going on,” Trump said. He also said he had no regrets about not taking action when he was informed approximately a year earlier that US intelligence agencies were electronically monitoring Alice Huang. “I think he’s an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it. No, you can’t do that with people,” Trump said. “He has done an amazing job for our country. “

When asked whether Huang should continue as Nvidia’s chief executive, Trump responded: “I think so. Oh yes, sure.”

Public attention surrounding Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang began after The New York Times reported last month that American intelligence agencies had discovered his close relationship with a Chinese citizen and chip buyer. US officials had concluded that the woman was collecting intelligence for Beijing.

The executive was identified as Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le. Her biography stated that she had previously worked as a television reporter in China before becoming a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. Megaspeed had become one of Nvidia’s largest customers in Southeast Asia, purchasing more than $4.8 billion worth of chips since June 2024.

Nvidia continued doing business with Megaspeed even after The Times reported last year that the Commerce Department was investigating whether the company was helping China obtain restricted artificial intelligence chips through smuggling. Huang and Alice Huang are not related.

Initially, Nvidia and Huang maintained that there was nothing unusual or problematic about their relationship. In an interview with Bloomberg News last month, Huang described his interactions with her as related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual. The controversy represents an unusual setback for Huang, whose reputation and business influence have grown considerably over the past three years.

Nvidia, which manufactures the technology used to develop artificial intelligence systems, has become one of the world's most valuable companies. Its chips have played a central role in the expansion of data centers powering the US economy. Trump developed a close relationship with Huang, inviting him aboard Air Force One. Huang also became a familiar public figure, attracting crowds seeking his autograph at events. His signature black leather jackets, which he wears regularly, even became collectors' items. As Nvidia expanded, Huang also brought members of his family into the company's business.