/Harry Potter world grows: 2 new books confirmed—here is what they are about

The Harry Potter franchise is expanding, as author JK Rowling has confirmed two new books coming in 2027 as part of the much-loved wizarding world. The addition to the franchise comes almost two decades after the mainline Story ended with the seventh and final novel, The Deathly Hallows. Years have passed, but the popularity of the franchise has not diminished. The franchise continues to find new fans thanks to the Harry Potter movies, a theme park, and now the highly anticipated HBO Max TV series that is set to debut later this year.

Two new books in Harry Potter Franchise

While the anticipation and excitement around the series continues to build, Rowling has announced that Potter fans can pick up two new Harry Potter books on February 23, 2027, just a few weeks after Season 1 concludes. The new books are part of the Pocket Potters – Little Guides to the Harry Potter Stories series, a line of illustrated collectable works that each highlight iconic characters from Hogwarts.

The first new book is titled Pocket Potters: Professor McGonagall and revisits the iconic Hogwarts teacher (played by Dame Maggie Smith in the films and Janet McTeer in the upcoming HBO Max series). The book includes illustrations by Natalie Smith and, like previous instalments of the Pocket Potters series, includes trivia, quotes, and fun Easter Eggs about its central character.

Apart from Professor McGonagall, Rowling will also release Pocket Potters: Fred and George Weasley​​​​​​. The iconic twins are front-and-centre in this book, which includes illustrations by Helen Brady. The books will help audiences to know more about Fred and George and revisit their greatest antics and even give details about their peculiar knowledge of Hogwarts' secret passageways.

Also read: Rupert Grint set to return to Harry Potter universe on Broadway

More about the Pocket Potter series

Each book contains 32 pages. The hardcover books are the eighth and ninth instalments of the Pocket Potters series. Previously, the Pocket Potter series has spotlighted characters including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Professor Albus Dumbledore, Luna Lovegood, Rubeus Hagrid, and Dobby the House Elf. J.K.

Rowling writes both new books, as she did with the previous seven instalments and the original Harry Potter ​​​​​​series. Both books are currently available for pre-order.

Professor McGonagall and Fred and George Weasley are set to be released in February in the United Kingdom, but won't be available in the United States until March 2.