/Democrats infight over Congress leadership- Schumer and Jeffries face dissent

Five days after the “blue tsunami” of Democrats swept the midterms, the party is arguing over who should lead it. Both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries face open dissent from newly elected members and from activists who say the party's leadership hasn't been aggressive enough toward the Trump administration.

Democrats have secured big wins, flipping GOP-held seats in places like Texas, Maine, Kansas, Iowa, South Carolina and Ohio. With 54 Senate and 254 House seats. The victory puts Jeffries in line to become the first Black speaker of the House. Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017, would return as majority leader. Strategist James Carville had predicted the party's "civil war" would begin the day after the election.

The Senate- Chuck Schumer

Several newly elected Democrats have said they won't support Schumer, including Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, Juliana Stratton of Illinois, Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, Troy Jackson of Maine and Adam Hamilton of Kansas. Petitions calling for new leadership have passed 100,000 signatures. Reports suggest that the criticism comes from both centrists and progressives. The liberal organisation Indivisible issued an emergency memo declaring that "who leads the party in this era must be an open question, not a coronation". Co-founder Ezra Levin publicly stated that Schumer has done "a great deal of damage to the party". Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explicitly urged senators to vote against Schumer's position. Even Hakim Jeffries declined to respond to the question when asked.

Also Read: Why Iran is allowing India, China, Iraq and Qatar to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Schumer has pushed back. "I'll be re-elected as majority leader," he told reporters Wednesday, adding that the discussion "is not about me." He needs only a simple majority of the caucus in a secret ballot, expected in early December. No senator has announced a challenge. Sheldon Whitehouse said delivering a Democratic Senate "certainly justifies another term," and former leader Tom Daschle said he doubted anyone would run against him. Time reported that one compromise idea has Schumer staying on but retiring when his term ends in two years.

The House- Hakeem Jeffries

Jeffries formally launched his bid for speaker on November 4, promising a focus on affordability, accountability and American values. A Change.org petition urging House Democrats to choose someone else has surpassed 1 million signatures. Its creator, Nicole Whitted, cited his August meeting with Jared Kushner among her objections, and actor Mark Ruffalo shared it. Axios reported that House offices have received hundreds of calls and emails, some urging a Jamie Raskin speakership.

Several progressive members-elect haven't committed to supporting him, including Melat Kiros of Colorado, William Lawrence of Michigan and Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York. They cite his handling of Trump and his support for Israel. Ohio's Don Leonard said he would be "shopping for a new leader" unless Jeffries changed his pro-Israel position.

Jeffries still appears to have the votes. There are no visible challengers who have emerged, and no House Democrat has voted against him since he became leader in 2022. Representative Jim Himes said he "absolutely will be speaker." New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also declined to respond, saying that he has a “working relationship” with Jeffries, walking a thin line between acknowledging deep policy rifts and avoiding an overt primary challenge against the establishment leadership. The caucus votes November 18, and the full House votes in January, where he needs 218.