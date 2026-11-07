/15 bullets fired, nine hit: Tech Mahindra's former Asia head killed in Faridabad parking dispute

A senior tech business executive who had returned from Singapore to Faridabad for his nephew's wedding was shot dead by his neighbour in Haryana's Faridabad, after a parking row. According to police, a man allegedly fired around 15 rounds from his licensed pistol, hitting him nine times. The victim has been identified as Paramjit Dhankhar who had headed Indian IT major Tech Mahindra's Asia operations and reportedly worked for a Vietnam-based company at present, died on the spot. The accused, Mohan alias Monu Sharma, fled with his family after the shooting, police said.

"Paramjit Dhankhar lived on the first floor of house number 641 with his wife, son and daughter. He worked with a major company and had been residing in Singapore for work. He had returned to Faridabad just two days ago to attend his nephew's wedding, scheduled for November 24. He originally belonged to Hisar," Surajkund Station House Officer (SHO) Prahlad Kumar told reporters. "He had returned home from a gym around 8 pm, when a parking dispute broke out with Mohan alias Monu Sharma, who lives on the third floor of the same building. As the argument escalated, Monu opened fire on him," the SHO added.

According to reports, the argument escalated when Sharma went to the parking area with his licensed pistol and opened fire at Dhankhar, firing around 15 rounds and hitting him nine times. Dhankhar died on the spot. Police, Crime Branch personnel and a Forensic Science Laboratory team reached the scene and recovered several empty cartridge cases. His body was sent for post-mortem, while multiple police teams launched raids to trace and arrest Sharma, who fled with his family after the shooting.