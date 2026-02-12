Canadian school shooter identified: Jesse Van Rootselaar shot their mother and step-brother before killing students and a teacher at the Tumbler Ridge school in British Columbia. Their mother, Jennifer Strang, had called out hate against trans people on social media.
Jesse Van Rootselaar has been identified as the 18-year-old suspect who killed six people at the Tumbler Ridge school in British Columbia, after gunning down her own mother and stepbrother at home. Jennifer Strang, the mother of the transgender shooter, had called out hate against trans people in social media posts nearly two years before the massacre in the sleepy Canadian town on February 10.
Jennifer said that trans people also have rights and urged her followers to stop “spewing bulls–t” online, according to a resurfaced Instagram post. The woman was a self-described “conservative-leaning libertarian,” and went on a rant filled with profanities, targeting those who were against the transgender culture.
“As a conservative-leaning libertarian who lives in the north and loves living in a small town. I really hope the hate I see online is just bored old people and not true hatred,” Strang said in the video, asking people to "do better and educate yourself before spewing bull—t online." Jennifer said things need to change so that kids do not grow up in a world full of hatred.
“I normally don’t say anything and I normally don’t go on s–tbook to see the keyboard warriors and I know I can’t control everything or shield my kids from everything but please for the love of f–k can you get your sh–t together so we don’t have to bring our kids up in a world full of hatred," she said in the video. Jennifer claimed, that the hate is leading to kids "killing themselves".
Jesse Van Rootselaar, Jennifer's transgender son, went on a rampage in the rural community of Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday. Jesse is said to have killed her 39-year-old mother and stepbrother, 11, whose bodies were discovered in a local residence, the police said. The ex-student of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School then opened fire at the school, killing seven and leaving others injured. The victims included one female teacher, three female students and two male students. Jesse died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
Jesse had dropped out of school four years ago. Two firearms were recovered at the scene– a long gun and a modified handgun. The police are working to determine the motive behind the carnage. The suspect's firearms license had expired in 2024, and there are no firearms registered to Jesse currently. A photo of the suspect holding a rifle in what seems to be their home is also being widely shared.
The police said at a news briefing that officers had been called to the suspect’s family home on multiple occasions over the past several years. It was because of concerns linked to the suspect's mental health. One visit happened approximately two years ago, where the police found firearms and took them away under the criminal code. Someone else was the lawful owner of those firearms and had petitioned for their return.