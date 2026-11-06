/Manish Malhotra's Diwali party 2026: From Aishwarya-Abhishek to Kareena-Saif, a look at Bollywood's star-studded bash

The celebration also saw Shanaya Kapoor make an appearance in an Indo-Western ensemble featuring a black saree, which she paired with a beaded dupatta.

Sharvari Wagh stood out in a fresh festive look as she opted for a lemon-green organza saree with embellishments, paired with a blush-pink blouse. She completed her look with statement diamond jewellery, including earrings and a matching maang tikka.