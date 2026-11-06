/Manish Malhotra's Diwali party 2026: From Aishwarya-Abhishek to Kareena-Saif, a look at Bollywood's star-studded bash

The much-talked-about Diwali party at Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai witnessed several Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.
On Thursday, November 5, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted his most talked-about Diwali party in Mumbai. The star-studded celebration drew several Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, and many more. Bringing their festive charm and glamour to the evening, here's a look at the celebrities who attended the grand bash.
Making a rare appearance together, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The couple looked elegant in traditional ensembles, with Aishwarya wearing a red saree, while Abhishek opted for a black sherwani paired with pants. They also posed for the paparazzi, making eye contact and holding hands, showcasing their love and charm at the star-studded celebration.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also joined the celebration on Thursday evening. The couple made a stylish appearance, with Kareena turning heads in a glamorous shimmering golden sequin saree paired with a halter-neck blouse, while Saif opted for a classic navy-blue kurta paired with white pyjamas.
Parineeti Chopra arrived with her husband, Raghav Chadha. The couple wore coordinated all-black ethnic outfits, with Parineeti in a classic black saree and Raghav looking dapper in a black bandhgala suit.
Bollywood's Khatron Ka Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, made a rare family appearance, arriving with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and son, Aarav Bhatia. The trio matched in coordinated ivory ethnic ensembles and posed together for the paps.
Filmmaker Karan Johar made a stylish appearance in a statement black printed long coat paired with matching trousers and yellow-tinted sunglasses.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal looked elegant in traditional ethnic outfits, with the Dabangg actress opting for a velvet burgundy co-ord set paired with a matching jacket, while Zaheer was seen wearing a grey kurta with black trousers.
Karisma Kapoor made a stylish appearance in a chic black-and-white look. The actress wore a heavily patterned black-and-white ethnic outfit, making a statement in a blazer paired with a fitted skirt. She completed the look with minimal styling and posed for the paparazzi at the festive celebration.
The celebration also saw Shanaya Kapoor make an appearance in an Indo-Western ensemble featuring a black saree, which she paired with a beaded dupatta.
Sharvari Wagh stood out in a fresh festive look as she opted for a lemon-green organza saree with embellishments, paired with a blush-pink blouse. She completed her look with statement diamond jewellery, including earrings and a matching maang tikka.
Vicky Kaushal made a stylish appearance, wearing a dark burgundy velvet kurta paired with black trousers. He completed the look with sunglasses and a full-grown beard, and later posed for the paparazzi.
Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the grand bash. Sara wore a bright red embellished lehenga with a sweetheart-neckline blouse, while Ibrahim matched her look in a crisp white bandhgala jacket paired with black trousers.
Madhuri Dixit arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. The actress looked radiant in a traditional ethnic ensemble, featuring a pink saree paired with a matching corset blouse, while Dr Nene complemented her look in a classic white shervani and pants outfit.
Malaika Arora arrived in a pink-and-white shimmery lehenga, which she paired with a white blouse. She completed her festive look with a statement diamond necklace and rings. The actress posed for the paparazzi and later joined her friends.
Kriti Sanon made a glamorous appearance in a blue sharara set featuring brocade detailing and a statement neckline. She finished her festive look with minimal accessories and styled her hair in soft waves.
Kajol arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in a black saree with crystal detailing on the border and a halter-neck blouse. For her hair, she wore an updo and completed her look with minimal jewellery.
Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a tiger-stripe-inspired lehenga. The outfit featured bold black and gold patterns, paired with a sheer dupatta that she carried over her hands.
Disha Patani made a graceful appearance in a white sequinned saree. She kept her look minimal, completing it with minimal jewellery and styling her hair in loose curls.
Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a salmon-pink embellished jacket featuring structured shoulders, paired with a matching silk skirt. The actress completed her look with minimal accessories.
Sanya Malhotra was also among the celebrities. She wore a vibrant Bandhani saree paired with a statement gold corset. She accessorized her look with luminous stone statement jewelry and a sleek bun.