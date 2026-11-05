Ramayana: Part 1 has arrived in theatres today, Nov 5, and the movie has lived up to the expectations of the fans, who have gone gaga over Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Ram, Yash's powerful portrayal as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi's graceful act as Sita.

From the very first show, audiences have been praising the film for its grand visuals, emotional depth, and stunning performances. However, what has been shown has left the viewers impressed, and the teasing part in the climax has also thrilled the audience with the post-credit scene.

Ramayana: Part 1: What The Climax And Post-Credit Scene Reveals

Social media is flooded with praise, with fans calling it the best mythological spectacle ever made in Indian cinema. Talking about the post-credit scene, it reveals Sunny Deol's first appearance as Lord Hanuman, with the Hanuman Chalisa playing in the background in Diljit Dosanjh's voice.

Then, Raghav Juyal is introduced as Meghnad, Ravana's strongest and cleverest son. With these two major reveals, the shots of the war have also taken the expectations of the fans to the next level.

Hanuman Reveal In Ramayana Post-Credit Scene

While every scene in the movie was grand, it is at the end that the real excitement begins. When Ram and Lakshman meet Jatayu, who tells them who has kidnapped Sita, that is where the first part ends.

But it is when the credits roll out that the excitement for the second part truly begins, with the grand entry of Hanuman, with Sunny Deol's voice echoing Ram's name as he flies over the grand sea.

What made that moment even more impressive was the Hanuman Chalisa, the devotional hymn, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, and Kailash Kher. However, the makers have not revealed the first look of the actor. In mythology, Hanuman plays a crucial role in finding Sita and in the war.

Raghav Juyal as Ravana’s son Meghnath

Apart from Sunny Deol, another major reveal is of Raghav Juyal as Meghnad, the eldest and the strongest son of Ravana. In his first appearance, the actor is seen performing an oblation with a serious expression on his face, and his look brings out the aura of the character.

Although his part in the epic is brief, his role is very crucial in the war when he uses his power and Nagpash to bind Rama and Lakshmana, and later strikes Lakshmana, leaving him nearly dead.

Ramayana Part 2: When will it release?

Earlier set to release on Diwali 2027, the second part of the movie has been pushed to Diwali 2028. Speaking about the delay, producer Namit Malhotra said that we want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.