/Ramayana advance booking: Rs 150 cr collected before release, what it means for day 1

One of the world's oldest and most celebrated epics, the Ramayana is a story that needs no introduction to Indians. A story of Ram, Sita, and Ravana, now retold in the grandest way with the greatest visuals.

Now the movie has been released today (Nov 5), and the questions about the box office figures will finally be answered. And those questions are huge, because this is not a normal release and a lot is at stake.

Ramayana box office: What advance sales are saying?

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the movie is an adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana. It has been released across 5,150 shows and has collected a net of ₹9.72 Cr so far today, as per Sacnilk.

This is the early estimate for the first day of release, with the first shows having just begun. The film reportedly has been released on 59,000 screens worldwide, 9,000 in India and 50,000 overseas.

Looking at the advance numbers shared by trade analysts, Ramayana has already crossed ₹100 crore in advance bookings in India alone. Overseas, pre-sales have touched around $5.6 million, which is roughly ₹52 crore.

Looking at these figures, the film's worldwide advance booking has now gone past the ₹150-crore mark even before release.

Looking at the advance booking figures, Hindi is leading the advance bookings, while Kannada and Telugu are also seeing strong demand, driven by Yash as Ravana and the film's pan-India release. The opening weekend pre-sales have crossed 100 crores at the worldwide box office. Backed by Malhotra's Prime Focus, with visuals from DNEG, the Oscar-winning company behind films like Dune and Inception.

With a budget of Rs 4,000 crore for the two parts, the second part set to release on Diwali 2028, the movie has been touted as the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema.