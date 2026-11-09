/Daler Mehndi breaks silence on Uttarakhand row, thanks Mika Singh and music industry for support

Weeks after the Uttarakhand controversy, Daler Mehndi has broken his silence about his performance. However, instead of addressing the allegations that sparked the row, the singer chose to use his Diwali message to acknowledge those who supported him during the difficult period.

Daler Mehndi on Uttarakhand controversy

Taking to Instagram on Diwali, Daler wrote, "Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me and the love you gave me I don’t think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me. I have read your messages, heard your words and felt your prayers."

Daler thanks brother Mika Singh

He also acknowledged his brother Mika Singh for publicly defending him. "My family has been my greatest strength through this time. My brother Mika stood up for me like a force to reckon with. My wife Taran, with her courage and unwavering belief, Gurdeep with his quiet poise and resilience, and my girls Rabab, Ajit and Prabhjot, with their unconditional love. Each of them has been there for me in their own way, and I know how fortunate I am to have them by my side."

Mika had earlier come forward in support of his elder brother, rejecting allegations about his conduct during the performance. He had also demanded an apology from Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, stating that Daler had been unwell.

Daler also expressed his gratitude to the fellow artistes, members of the entertainment industry and fans who supported him, saying, "To the entire music and entertainment industry, to everyone who reached out from every corner of India, to my fans and to the entire nation - thank you for this Saropao of love, faith and respect. I receive it with a bowed head and a heart full of gratitude."

What was the matter?

The controversy took place during Daler's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand on October 18. The situation took an unexpected turn when Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer on stage and questioned his performance in front of the audience.

The minister reportedly alleged that Daler was drunk and was lip-syncing instead of singing live. Speaking to ANI after the incident, Uniyal also claimed that the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and expressed his dissatisfaction with the show.