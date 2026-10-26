/Daler Mehndi controversy: Mika Singh’s team confirms Subodh Uniyal’s apology

Amid the ongoing debate over Daler Mehndi's recent performance, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has reportedly apologised to the veteran singer. The news was confirmed by Mika Singh’s team, saying the minister had conveyed his apology during a phone conversation with Mehndi.

The team also reiterated the importance of respecting artists and acknowledged Mehndi's contribution to the music industry.

Mika Singh’s team confirms Subodh Uniyal’s apology

According to IANS, Mika Singh’s team said the minister had reached out to Daler over the phone following the incident. "We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect," the statement read.

The team further said, "We hope this matter can now be put behind us and everyone can move forward with mutual respect and understanding."

Pushkar Singh Dhami also apologised

Uniyal’s apology comes after Mika’s earlier remarks that his elder brother did not wish to prolong the matter after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami intervened.

Speaking to IANS, Mika had revealed that Dhami contacted the brothers and apologised on Uniyal’s behalf. The Chief Minister also invited Mika and Daler to visit Uttarakhand.

What was the incident?

The controversy began on October 18 during the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand. Daler was performing at the religious event when Uniyal interrupted him on stage and questioned his condition.

The minister allegedly accused the singer of being under the influence of alcohol and lip-syncing during the performance. A video of the exchange circulated on social media, prompting criticism from fans as well as several personalities from the entertainment industry, including Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Badshah.