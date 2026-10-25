/Daler Mehndi controversy: Minister Subodh Uniyal refuses to apologise, stands by remarks

The controversy involving Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal continues to make headlines. Now, the minister has reacted to the backlash and stated that he stands by his comments about the singer's performance at the Kunjapuri Devi Mela in Tehri.



The controversy began on Monday when Uniyal questioned Mehndi's conduct during his live show, alleging that the singer was lip-syncing and was drunk on stage. His remarks triggered a backlash, with several members of the music industry backing Mehndi and demanding an apology.

Minister reacts to his previous comments on Mehndi

Addressing the controversy at a press conference, Uniyal said, "Look, we didn’t even start it. Tell me, if he hadn’t been a big artist, would he have been let off the hook? If he wasn’t a big artist, why would there be an offer of 36 lakh? Would his mistakes be corrected?,” as quoted by India Today.



The minister further added, "He was a big artist, but even now, I believe that — look, a big artist — as I said, if someone’s health is bad, there are two things. They could have declined, or they could have told the public from the stage, ‘I could have been told that my health is not okay; my condition is not good.’ Because this is not written on anyone’s face whose health is bad. It was not told to us either."

When asked whether he would apologise for his remarks, the minister responded, “Look, fine,” before walking away from the press event.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami intervenes

After the controversy erupted, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also addressed the matter. "Had a phone conversation with the renowned singer Shri @dalermehndi ji to inquire about his well-being. During this, there was also a discussion regarding the recent events that took place," he said to end the rift. "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the carrier of the rich tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ [Guest is God]. Our folk culture, warm hospitality, and the spirit of harmony are the unique identity of Devbhoomi. Art, culture, and artists have always been welcomed and honored here."

Concluding his post, the CM added, "Our effort is to leave this incident behind and move forward with mutual dialogue, harmony, and a spirit of positivity."