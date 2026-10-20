/'We perform even with 104-degree fever': Mika Singh slams reports that Daler Mehndi was drunk

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's performance at an event in Uttarakhand sparked controversy after he was interrupted by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, who accused the singer of consuming alcohol and being unable to perform.

The video from the event has gone viral, with several celebrities and singers, including Badshah, Harshdeep Kaur, and Mehndi's brother Mika Singh, coming to his rescue and slamming reports of the veteran singer being drunk during the performance.

'I'll quit singing if you ever see Daler Mehndi drinking alcohol': Mika Singh

A day after the video of Daler Mehndi went viral, his brother and popular singer Mika Singh spoke out in support of the singer as he slammed the media reports claiming that the singer was drunk.

The clip is from October 18, when Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, a cultural event held during Navratri.

Sharing a video message on Instagram, he wrote, "For the caption, Mika Singh wrote, "Happy Dussehra, everyone! A special request to our media friends: Please verify the facts before publishing any news! If someone makes allegations without proof, please don't believe them blindly or spread the news without checking the truth.''

In the video, Mika added that artists often say yes to a show even when they are not feeling well or are suffering from a 104-degree fever.

"I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing' First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?" Mika said.

No, you haven't. If you haven't seen it yourself, how can you say that he was unable to stand? As artists, we often agree to perform at someone's request and say, 'Yes, we will do the show.' Even if we have a fever of 104 degrees, it doesn't matter. If I am unwell and have a show the day after tomorrow, but have already committed to it, I will honour that commitment regardless of whether the budget is big or small. He (Daler Mehndi) must have done the same.") the singer added.

Badshah and Harshdeep Kaur have come out in support of Daler Mehndi

Reacting to Daler Mehndi's viral video and the claim that he was drunk at the event, several celebrities, including Badshah and Harshdeep Kaur, have come out in support of the singer.

Taking to his Instagram story, Badshah expressed disappointment, saying that, ''Daler Mehndi is a legend. Period. You can express disappointment, but publicly humiliating an artist who has given so much to our music industry is extremely disheartening. Legends deserve dignity, especially when they are vulnerable. Respect always."

Screengrab of Badshah and Harshdeep Kaur's IG story Photograph: (IG)