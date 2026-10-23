/'Our effort is to leave this incident behind..' CM Dhami speaks to Daler Mehndi amid 'drunk' video row

A day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Mika Singh, the CM has now spoken to singer Daler Mehndi over the controversy surrounding allegations that he was drunk during his performance in Tehri on October 18.

The controversy erupted after BJP MLA Subodh Uniyal allegedly misbehaved with the singer on stage, claiming that Mehndi was drunk and not in a condition to perform. In videos that went viral, the politician can be seen shouting at the singer, who was not responding properly and was slurring, leading many to believe he was intoxicated.

CM Dhami speaks to Daler Mehndi amid 'drunk' row

In an effort to end the rift, CM Dhami intervened in the matter and spoke to the singer about his controversial Tehri show, which had garnered reactions from across the industry.

Informing his followers, Dhami wrote, "Had a phone conversation with the renowned singer Shri @dalermehndi ji to inquire about his well-being. During this, there was also a discussion regarding the recent events that took place."

Dhami added that the state will continue to welcome artists and honour their art.

"Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the carrier of the rich tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ [Guest is God]. Our folk culture, warm hospitality, and the spirit of harmony are the unique identity of Devbhoomi. Art, culture, and artists have always been welcomed and honored here (sic)," he said.

Concluding his post, the CM said he wanted to put the controversy to rest.

"Our effort is to leave this incident behind and move forward with mutual dialogue, harmony, and a spirit of positivity (sic)," he wrote. Mehndi has not reacted to the controversy yet.

Mika Singh seeks public apology from Minister Uniyal



CM Dhami had also spoken to Mika Singh over the controversy. The singer has been defending his elder brother and slamming Minister Uniyal for accusing his brother of being drunk during a performance at the Maa Kunjapuri fair in Tehri. He publicly humiliated the veteran singer. Later, the video was went viral, shared widely across the social media.

Expressing gratitude to the CM, Mika has now sought a public apology from Uniyal, saying that since the humiliation of the veteran singer was public, the apology should also be public.