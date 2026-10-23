/France reports first human case of livestock virus Shamonda, patient dies; what we know so far

France has reported the first known human case of the Shamonda virus, which usually infects livestock. The patient, who was hospitalised with a serious medical condition, died. However, French authorities said no risk to the general public had been identified.

The health and agriculture ministries said the infection appeared to be an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient. Preliminary findings suggest the patient contracted the virus through a midge bite in eastern France.

“Despite circulating in Africa and Asia for several decades, the Shamonda virus has never previously been detected in humans,” the ministries said.

What is the Shamonda virus?

Shamonda belongs to the Orthobunyavirus group and is usually transmitted to animals by small biting insects. It was first detected in Nigeria in the mid-1960s and has since been reported in cattle in parts of Africa and in Japan.

In cattle, the virus can cause acute diarrhoea, fever, lethargy and reduced milk production. Cattle are considered its main animal hosts, although sporadic infections in smaller livestock and horses have also been identified in France this summer.

The virus was detected in Europe for the first time at the end of July, including on cattle farms in France. It has since been found in 14 western European countries, according to an epidemiological bulletin from France’s national animal health research institute.

Tom Solomon, head of The Pandemic Institute in Britain and a member of a University of Liverpool health protection unit studying infections that spread from animals to humans, said there is still much to learn about the virus, AFP reported.

“We don't know whether healthy people can become infected without developing symptoms, what symptoms the virus might normally cause, or how frequently it might cause serious disease,” he said.

Investigation into patient’s death continues

French authorities said preliminary findings suggested that the neurological complications the patient experienced before death were likely linked to the infection. However, clinical, biological and epidemiological investigations are still ongoing.