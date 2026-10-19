/New OTT releases this week (October 19-25, 2026): Gajab Raat to Chaar Yaar-8 titles to watch during Dussehra week on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this festive week offer a mix of crime thrillers and comedy dramas, from Gajab Raat to Chaar Yaar and Dorothy. Here's a look at the movies and shows arriving on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and other streaming platforms.
Looking for something new to watch this festive week? The upcoming lineup offers a mix of mythology, thrillers, sports drama, and suspense, with titles such as Gajab Raat to Chaar Yaar, Sumo Didi, and Dorothy set to entertain viewers across streaming platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 23, 2026
This is a crime drama that follows four middle-class friends, including Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer, whose ambitions and a desperate decision pull them into the dangerous local criminal underworld, sparking a high-stakes conflict with gangsters and the police. It stars Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, and Prayak Mehta.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 19, 2026
This is a Korean drama which star Im Si-wan, Seol In-ah, Kim Jung-hyun, and Yeonwoo. The plot explores an office romance and mystery thriller about a chaebol heir suspected of murder and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his male secretary.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 24, 2026
This is a K-drama that centres on a fictional high-stakes South Korean survival cooking competition called The Table: K-Chef 2026, where top Korean culinary talents from around the world compete to be crowned the premier global Korean chef.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 23, 2026
This is a Tamil drama film directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Keerthy Suresh alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, it follows two inseparable childhood friends as they grow up in an environment shaped by strict caste divisions, structural violence, and toxic masculinity.
Where to watch: Animal Planet
Release Date: October 19, 2026
Backed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film follows conservationist Satish Bhaskar’s work, documenting sea turtle nesting sites along India’s coastline and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and his subsequent efforts to protect them.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: October 23, 2026
This is a suspense thriller, directed by Ritesh Shah and starring Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer caught between personal gain and duty, as one decision sets off a chain of events over a single night. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, and Akshay Oberoi.
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release Date: October 23, 2026
This is a sports biopic based on the life of Hetal Dave, India’s first professional female sumo wrestler. Starring Shriyam Bhagnani, the film follows her journey of overcoming body-shaming, societal pressure, and gender stereotypes to pursue her dream in sumo wrestling.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: October 22, 2026
This is a Telugu fantasy thriller that follows a poor man who receives a mysterious boon that allows him to see the next day’s news, giving him a chance to change his fortunes. However, his newfound power comes with dangerous consequences. The drama features Vishwadev Rachakonda and Shivathmika Rajashekar.