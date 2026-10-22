A woman IPS officer firing an AK-47 assault rifle into the air during a traditional weapon worship ritual on Dussehra in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon city has gone viral and become a matter of debate for many. In the clip Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma, clad in a blue sari is seen firing multiple rounds into the air.

Sharma reportedly performed the traditional shastra puja ( festival meant to honour weapons) before firing nine rounds into the air.

In the almost 20 second long clip, Sharma is seen draped in a blue saree with her pallu (the loose end of the saree) tucked around her waist holding an AK47. Soon she unlocks the safety lever puts the gun to her shoulder and reportedly fires nine rounds in the air.

The video invited mixed reactions as some hailed women power and called it a mere ritual, others criticised her for the "reckless" use.

After her, Rajnandgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore is also said to have fired an AK-47.

Videos also emerged from Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg, Kabirdham and Bastar of police personnel firing weapons after the "shastra puja" ritual on Tuesday (Dusshera).

After the incident went viral, an IPS officer speaking to new agency PTI said that firing blank rounds, commonly known as 'awazi kartoos', is part of the Shastra Puja tradition, which is followed across the state. However, he highlighted that live ammunition is not used on such occasions.