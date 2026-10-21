/Rafale Marine fighter begins flight trials in Goa ahead of Indian Navy induction

New Delhi: The naval variant of France’s Rafale fighter is carrying out flight trials in Goa as India prepares for its formal induction into the Indian Navy, sources have confirmed. The aircraft is conducting a series of test flights to verify that it meets the operational requirements for operations from Indian aircraft carriers, according to sources who spoke to WION. The evaluations form part of the preparatory process before the jets enter service with the Navy.
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India signed a contract with France in 2025 for 26 Dassault Rafale Marine aircraft. The order comprises 22 single-seat fighters configured for carrier operations and four twin-seat trainer aircraft. The deal, valued at approximately ₹63,000–64,000 crore (about $7.5 billion), also includes training, simulators, weapons, associated equipment and performance-based logistics support. Deliveries are expected to begin from mid-2028 and be completed by around 2030.
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The Rafale Marine was selected after evaluation against the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. The jets are intended primarily for the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, with operations also envisaged from INS Vikramaditya. They will gradually replace the Navy’s ageing MiG-29K fleet, which has faced serviceability challenges.
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The acquisition strengthens the Navy’s long-range maritime strike and air defence capabilities. The contract includes provisions for technology transfer to integrate indigenous Indian weapons systems, along with local manufacturing elements such as fuselage production and maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities. India already operates 36 land-based Rafales with the Air Force, making it the first country outside France to field both variants of the aircraft.