/Khawaja Asif flags ‘bureaucratic exodus’ from Pak amid Munir’s growing clout, loss of faith in govt

The ruling elite of Pakistan are seemingly losing faith in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government as they are relocating abroad while still being in office. This harsh reality amid the growing powers of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has been revealed by none other than the country’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif.

Asif has raised concerns about what he terms a “significant exodus” of bureaucrats, claiming that many planned their relocation to foreign nations while still in office.

Asif said in a post on X that many officers in Pakistan’s bureaucracy have made Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and other European countries their permanent homes over the past several years, reported Express Tribune.

“They [bureaucrats] prepared for this while they were employed by the Government of Pakistan, doing so under a deliberate plan. This raises questions about their commitment to their homeland and their jobs during their tenure,” Asif said.

‘Portugal the favoured destination for bureaucratic exodus’

Portugal has emerged as one of the favoured destinations for what he described as a “bureaucratic exodus” in recent years, said the Defence Minister, adding that the officers whose names emerged in the matter held important positions and were close to successive governments.

Without providing any documentary evidence or taking names, Asif further alleged that a person who facilitated permanent residency (PR) arrangements with these bureaucrats had fled after collecting substantial sums of money from the officers.

‘Accumulate wealth through both legitimate and illegitimate means while…’

The minister also raised questions about the commitment of such bureaucrats, asking whether their loyalty to Pakistan remained beyond suspicion in their careers. Asif also raised doubts about the conduct of officials who, he said, had enjoyed opportunities to accumulate wealth through both legitimate and illegitimate means while being favoured by politicians.

Asif questioned whether such bureaucrats viewed Pakistan as a mere temporary stop before settling abroad.

The allegations have brought the focus back on the functioning of Pakistan’s civilian-military hybrid regime. In Pakistan, bureaucrats function under the heavy shadow of the armed forces, which has historically been an important stakeholder and, in many instances, a prime force in the country’s political system.

The current Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League (N) government is in power with the support of the Pakistan People’s Party but is seen as dependent on Asim Munir, whose fortunes received a tremendous boost since he found a place in US President Donald Trump’s good books.