/Master jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj who crafted ‘Sengol’ dies at 99; PM Modi, VP pay tribute

India’s master jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj, who crafted the historic ‘Sengol’ sceptre that is installed near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new Parliament, passed away at 99 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. Ethiraj, born on Nov 25, 1926, was the last living link to Sengol’s creation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, saying he is deeply saddened and recalled his contribution to India’s cultural heritage. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed deep sadness and condoled his death.

India’s leading jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj

Ethiraj was the patriarch of the Vummidi family that owns the 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers.

Ethiraj worked on the creation of Sengol, the gold-plated silver sceptre, symbolising the handover of power from British authorities to independent India in 1947.

On the night of August 14, 1947, Nehru received the ‘Sengol’, a symbol of power, from the Adheenams (priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion.

It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians.

The Sengol, crafted by Vummidi Jewellers, found a place of prominence decades later when it was ceremonially installed in the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Modi on May 28, 2023.

The 5 ft long silver and gold sceptre with Nandi bull on top was installed near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair on May 28, 2023 during the new Parliament inauguration.

PM Modi paid tribute to Ethiraj in a post on X, saying that he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the Sengol that was presented to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji. Hailing from a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the historic Sengol that was presented to Former Prime Minister Nehru," the PM said.

PM Modi said that his government had the honour of giving the ‘Sengol’ a place of pride in the new Parliament building.

“Many years later, in 2023, it was our Government which had the honour of giving the Sengol a place of pride in the new Parliament building. During that time, I had the honour of meeting Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji and expressing gratitude for what he has done for our nation and culture. His life and craftsmanship represent a remarkable connection between India's glorious traditions and our national journey. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister added.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also condoled the death and said in a post on X that he was “deeply saddened” by the demise of Ethiraj, “whose efforts in crafting the historic Sengol, a sacred symbol of India’s civilisational heritage, will always be remembered with respect and gratitude.”