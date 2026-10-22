/'You are a dummy, you are a stupid person': Trump loses temper with CNN, ABC reporters after questions about Russia sanctions

US President Donald Trump lashed out at reporters from CNN and ABC News on Wednesday after they questioned his decision to ease sanctions on Russia following the release of an American man detained in the country for four years. The heated exchanges took place as Trump spoke to journalists outside the White House. The confrontation came hours after the release of Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old Michigan man who had been imprisoned in Russia on allegations that he acted as a mercenary for Ukraine.

When CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about Hubbard's release, the president said the American was returning home but argued that the outcome would not have been possible if he had maintained sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump told Collins that keeping the sanctions in place could have resulted in Hubbard remaining imprisoned for decades. “If you would’ve put them those sanctions on, or whatever you want to call ’em, you could forget about him. He’d be back in jail for 25 years,” Trump said.

Trump calls CNN reporter a ‘dummy’ during heated exchange

Collins pressed Trump with a follow-up question, prompting the president to respond with personal insults directed at the journalist. “You don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re a dummy. You’re a low IQ person, you’re a dummy, and you work for CNN,” he shot back. “When you’re close to a deal and you have very delicate negotiations, you don’t put sanctions on,” Trump said.

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Trump clashes with ABC news reporter over Russia sanctions

The confrontation continued as Trump answered additional questions outside the White House. An ABC News reporter later raised a similar issue, asking whether easing sanctions to secure Hubbard's release amounted to making a concession to Moscow. The question prompted another sharp response from the president.

“How is waving those sanctions on Russia to secure the release of Hubbard not giving something to Russia?” the female reporter asked. “Are you a stupid person?” Trump asked as he glared and pointed at her. “Who do you work for?”