/Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dussehra 2026 with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie | See pics

On October 20, the nation celebrated Dussehra 2026, marking the victory of good over evil and remembering Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana. While several B-Town celebrities wished their fans on the special occasion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the festival with her family, including her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie, giving fans a glimpse of their special celebration.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dussehra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of the festivities on her official Instagram account. The picture carousel shows Chopra performing a family puja to mark Navratri and Dussehra.

The caption read, "May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today, tomorrow and always."

The post quickly attracted people's attention, as Chopra gave fans a glimpse of Malti Marie wearing a traditional outfit featuring a cream-coloured lehenga choli. She also joined her parents in the prayers. In one of the photos, Malti is also seen wearing a Jai Mata Di scarf, adding a special touch to the family’s festive celebrations.

Priyanka and Nick chose coordinated mint-green ethnic outfits for the occasion. Priyanka wore a pastel-green salwar suit with floral prints, while Nick wore a kurta and pyjama.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the action thriller The Bluff, which was released on February 25, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The actress plays Ercell Bodden, also known as Bloody Mary, a former pirate living a quiet life in the 1800s Cayman Islands, opposite Karl Urban.