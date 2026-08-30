/Parineeti Chopra shares adorable glimpse of son Neer's first Rakhi from Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti

The Chopra family has melted hearts with a beautiful glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Marking her son Neer’s first Rakhi, Parineeti Chopra revealed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, sent a special rakhi for her cousin. Sharing an adorable picture on social media, Parineeti expressed her joy and gave fans a sweet peek into the family’s festive celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti sends Parineeti's son Neer his first rakhi

On August 29, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her son Neer’s first Raksha Bandhan. She shared an adorable close-up of his tiny, fluffy hands with a rakhi tied around his wrist and also penned a heartfelt note. It read, "Thank you Malti didi for my first Rakhi! Lots of love, Neer."

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Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Priyanka reshared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Didi loves you, baby Neer." The special rakhi featured a charming vintage car design, crafted in white and black thread.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome their baby Neer

On October 19, 2025, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy, Neer. The couple shared a joint Instagram post showing them holding and kissing their newborn’s tiny feet, and captioned it as, "Pure, divine, and limitless, Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer."

Parineeti and Raghav got married in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

What's next for Parineeti Chopra?

Parineeti Chopra is returning to the acting limelight after a long maternity break following the birth of her son. She will be featured in the upcoming mystery-thriller series Talaash: A Mother's Search, directed by Rensil D'Silva. The show co-stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, and Soni Razdan.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Chopra was last seen in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. As of now, her schedule is packed with several much-awaited project Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. Mounted on a big budget, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is expected to hit theatres in 2027 and will mark her return to Indian cinema after several years.