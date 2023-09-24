Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reportedly married now. The couple got married in a grand wedding today (September 24) at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple tied the knot in the presence of close family and friends.



The newlyweds have yet to make an official announcement on social media.



As per the reports, Parineeti has chosen celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's outfit for the wedding. And Raghav wore clothes designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. The pre-wedding festivities started with the Haldi ceremony on Saturday morning at The Leela Palace, followed by the Sangeet ceremony in the evening.



On the wedding day, ceremonies started with Raghav's sehrabandi ceremony which took place at 1 pm at the Taj Lake Palace, and Parineeti's choora ceremony took place at the Leela Palace. The main wedding started around 3:30 pm.

The couple kept a strict no-phone policy at the venue and made sure that no photos or videos leaked from the ceremony. However, some videos and photos captured from across Lake Pichola are doing the rounds on social media. In the viral clips, boats that were part of bharaat's possession were decked up with white flowers, and the groom's side was seen dancing to the dhol beats.

The videos of CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann on the boat showed them spotting arriving at the venue.

Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza were among the few people from the industry who attended the wedding. For the main wedding, Manish opted for a blue colour ethnic wear. The celebrity designer shared a photo of his look on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Sania attended the wedding with sister Anam Mirza. For the ceremony, Sania wore a colourful attire while Anam draped a printed green saree.

Raghav and Parineeti's love story



The reports of Parineeti and Raghav dating emerged online after the two were spotted together at various dinner dates in Delhi and Mumbai. Soon, multiple sources confirmed that Raghav and Parineeti are indeed dating and are planning to tie the knot soon. However, the couple remained tight-lipped until the engagement day.



Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. While their relationship surprised everyone, it is believed that they knew each other for several years while studying in the UK.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE