/Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha reveal their baby boy's name with adorable pics

The new parents, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, have finally posted the first photo of their baby boy on social media. The couple welcomed their son nearly a month ago on October 19, 2025. Along with heartwarming photos, the actor and the AAP politician also revealed the name of their first child, Neer.

The couple shared two photos

Sharing the beautiful pics on Instagram on Wednesday, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him Neer - pure, divine, limitless." In the photos, they can be seen holding and kissing their newborn’s tiny feet.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The name Neer is derived from Sanskrit, which translates to water. It is said to symbolise purity, fluidity, and life itself. According to an ETimes report, a source revealed that the name has a personal emotion as well; "Nee" comes from Parineeti, and "R" is from Raghav.

Parineeti and Raghav's love story

The duo first met at an event in London. While talking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the actress revealed that she didn’t initially know who he was. "We realised, not in weeks but in days, that we would get married,” Parineeti said.

They got engaged on May 13, 2023, at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House, and the wedding ceremony was held at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, on September 24, 2023. The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2025: "Our little universe…on its way."

While sharing the news of their son's arrival, they wrote, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy, and we literally can’t remember life before!”

Parineeti's work front

Parineeti was last project was Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, which got her a lot of appreciation. Reportedly, she has also finished shooting for an upcoming web series before announcing her pregnancy.