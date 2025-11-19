/Aditya Dhar’s ‘18-hour shift’ comment goes viral: Internet calls it a dig at Deepika Padukone

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar sparked excitement across social media even before its release. Starring Ranveer Singh, the trailer was unveiled on November 18, and fans can't stop talking about its gritty tone, heavy dialogues, and high-octane visuals. However, along with the praise, Aditya has also landed in a heated online argument, which is linked to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand.

Dhar on his team's working hours

While speaking at the trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, the filmmaker praised his cast and crew for their relentless commitment. "Actors se leke HODs se leke, even assistant se leke spot dada tak… everybody was like ki yaar is film ke liye jaan deni hai. We have worked 16 hours, 18 hours continuously for one and a half years. And not even once has anybody complained," Dhar said with Ranveer Singh standing beside him on the stage.

Background story

While the comment was meant to be a praise for the team, the internet took it as a jibe at Deepika Padukone’s widely discussed exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. The 39-year-old actress became a mother last year and had reportedly asked for an 8-hour shift. However, it is said that the demand wasn’t accommodated, leading to conversations about humane work hours in Bollywood across social media.

Dhar's comment reignited the debate on work hours

In no time, the clip went viral, and netizens flooded social media with their opinions. One Reddit user wrote, "Her husband is standing right there on the stage and not saying a word either." Another commented, "Said this in front of green flag husband Ranveer who didn't utter a word."

Some even doubted that Dhar's comment was a deliberate dig. "Oof man and Ranveer is the lead of the film," a user said. Many also defended Deepika’s earlier statement, "Infants are heavily dependent on mothers in the first 2 years… Deepika was in a position to ask for support; nothing wrong with that."

Earlier, Deepika had also shared the trailer on Instagram and praised Ranveer "The Chameleon."

About Dhurandhar

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, alongside Ranveer, the film is said to be one of the biggest releases of this year. The trailer has been well-received, and Dhar called the film "raw, gritty and unapologetically Indian," adding his team has aimed for "world-class technical execution." As per several reports, Dhurandhar is set for a two-part saga, with the first installment releasing on December 5.