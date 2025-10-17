/Is Ranveer Singh playing Major Mohit Sharma or Ajit Doval in Dhurandhar? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh is set to make a comeback with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, one of the most-anticipated projects indeed.

The upcoming spy thriller is set to hit theatres in December, and as per the teaser and the makers, the movie is based on a real event, but on what event, that is not known.

Is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar based on a true story?

The espionage thriller is set to release in cinemas on December 5, and as per early reports, the movie is said to be based on the thrilling mission of India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval or renowned army officer Major Mohit Sharma and his daring mission.

Ranveer's fierce look has drawn a wide range of theories; some say that he will play the role of an esteemed Indian Army officer and a para commando. But the truth is yet to be revealed. It has been said that the film could also be a biopic of Doval, an Indian bureaucrat and diplomat who has been serving as the longest-tenured National Security Advisor of India and has played a key role in many government operations. However, as per the trailer released, actor R Madhavan's appearance hints that he will play the role of Doval.

Is Ranveer Singh playing the role of Major Mohit Sharma?

Theories across social media suggest that Ranveer's character might be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, an Indian soldier known for his daring undercover operations that he carried out across the border in Pakistan. As per reports, he carried out undercover operations in Pakistan under the alias 'Iqbal.' For his valour and dedication to his nation, he was awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously after he was martyred in a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir. However, there has been no confirmation on this. The look of Singh in the few portions of the teaser, with his resemblance to Sharma, has triggered the debate. However, there is no confirmation on this.

More about Dhurandhar