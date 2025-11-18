/Jaideep Ahlawat on his character in The Family Man Season 3: He is an unacceptable family man

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has a knack for slipping into characters so completely that audiences often forget the man behind the mask. So when the news broke that he was joining The Family Manuniverse, one of India’s most beloved spy franchises, the expectations and curiosity among fans naturally shot through the roof. Season 3 introduces him as Rukma, one of Srikant Tiwari’s toughest rivals, who is as unnerving as he is fascinating. Now, ahead of The Family ManSeason 3’s global premiere on the OTT platform Prime Video, Jaideep reveals how the journey began with a phone call that instantly pulled him into Raj & DK’s world and what makes this new antagonist tick.



Recalling how quickly things fell into place once creators Raj and DK reached out, Jaideep shared, “DK sir called me saying they're trying to make this season (third) even bigger than the first two seasons. They narrated a basic structure of the entire story, and it was a completely different world. The story was extremely interesting, and it was an instant ‘yes’ for me. Working on The Family Man franchise alongside Manoj sir, it was a no brainer.”







Once he stepped into the role, Rukma took on a shape Jaideep hadn’t initially imagined. He noted, “When I was reading the script, I couldn't picture Rukma the way it is now. There was a picture in the minds of Raj and DK on how Rukma should look. The character doesn't really care about anything. His detachment often gives out a vibe of him being inhuman, but he actually isn't so. Srikant can be labelled as the socially accepted Family Man, whereas Rukma is quite the opposite of that. He is an unacceptable Family Man.”

With the series heading to the Northeast this season, the creators are raising the stakes on every front, be it the terrain, the tension, or the emotional cost. Add to that the return of fan favourites like Sharib Hashmi (JK) and Priyamani (Suchitra), and the arrival of a cold, unsettling force like Rukma, and Season 3 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated chapters of the franchise.