/Who is Sara Arjun? Meet the 20-Year-old Dhurandhar actress alongside Ranveer Singh

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is set to hit theatres in December, and weeks before the release, the makers have unveiled the incredible trailer, taking the audience’s excitement to the next level. Directed by Dhar, a National Award-winning filmmaker, Dhurandhar is said to be an espionage thriller based on incredible true events.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the movie features an impressive cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, each one an acclaimed Indian actor. Their strong performances in the film have already impressed many. However, among the young stars, one standout is Sara Arjun, the 20-year-old actress who plays Ranveer’s love interest.

Dhurandhar trailer: Meet the young starlet Sara Arjun

Months after Sara Arjun went viral when the first look of her character was revealed, shocking many as she is only 20 years old and is seen romancing Ranveer’s character, the trailer now gives a deeper glimpse into their roles.

Earlier, the teaser had sparked debate due to the 20-year age gap between Sara and Ranveer, with people questioning the casting decision.

The trailer further explores the characters of Ranveer, 40, and Sara, 20, and needless to say, their chemistry in the film is enigmatic.

Hailing Sara as a young prodigy, Ranveer praised her and even compared her to Dakota Fanning.

“Sara, I can’t believe we are here on this stage. What a special moment for you. I’m honoured to be part of it, I’m lucky to be part of such a special moment for you. Sara here is a prodigy. Aapko pata chalega, kuchh log hote hain naa, matlab bachpan se hi aapko pata hai ki, they are just like a child prodigy. Like ek baar Dakota Fanning aayi thi Hollywood mein. I think, Sara, it's a testament to the fact that you beat thousands of other candidates to land this part. And it’s as if you were born to do this. Aise lagta hai yeh 50 film karke aayi hain. She’s so precocious as a person, as a performer. You are one of the finest actors that I have shared screen with,'' he said.

Packed with action and ruthless scenes, the trailer had most of the scenes filled with action. But, it's Ranveer's moments with co-star Sara Arjun that have caught everyone's attention.

Who is Sara Arjun?

Sara is one of the familiar young faces of the Hindi film industry. Born on June 18, 2005, she's the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, who is also one of the renowned actors, known for his performances in Thalaivi, Secret Superstar and Dear Comrade. Her mother is dance teacher Sanya Arjun, and she also has a younger brother, Suhaan Arjun.

Sara’s journey in showbiz

Started working as a toddler, she has over the years has worked in over 100 of commercials for top brands like Maggi and McDonald's, which has eventually made her recognised in the Indian households.

She made her film debut in 2011 with the Tamil movie Deiva Thirumagal, starring alongside actor Vikram. Following her debut, she starred in multiple films across Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema.

Her filmography includes titles such as Ek Thi Daayan, 404, Jazbaa, The Song of Scorpions and Saivam, among others. Most recently, she played a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s epic Ponniyin Selvan I & II, playing the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character.