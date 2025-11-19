/Happy birthday, Tara Sutaria! 6 lesser-known facts about the multi-talented star

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria turns 29 on November 19, 2025. Known for Student of the Year 2, Ek Villain Returns, and Marjaavaan, she is loved for her grace and powerful screen presence. Not just acting, she has also given her voice to several songs, including Shaamat (Ek Villain Returns) and The Jawaani Song. But do you know, Tara started her career as a child artist? On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about Tara Sutaria.

Tara entered the entertainment industry as a Disney VJ

Tara's career started long before her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She entered into entertainment industry as a video jockey for Disney Channel India’s Big Bada Boom back in 2010. Many consider this exposure to be a major help in shaping her confidence in front of the camera.

Tara is a professionally trained dancer

Very few people know she is a professionally trained dancer. Tara has learned multiple dance forms, including ballet, contemporary, classical, and Latin-American dance. Reportedly, she went to prestigious institutions in the UK, like The Royal Academy of Dance and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, for formal training.

A talented singer

Just like she mastered dancing, Tara is an exceptional singer as well. Reportedly, she began singing at the age of just six or seven, and has lent her voice to films like Taare Zameen Par and Guzaarish. Along with this, the birthday girl has also performed at concerts and recorded for commercials. In 2008, she made it up to the top seven finalists in the singer category at the Pogo Amazing Kids Awards.

Almost became Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin

Not many people know that Tara Sutaria was almost cast for the role of Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s Hollywood film Aladdin. However, it was played by Naomi Scott, but she was among the few who were shortlisted for the character.

Tara has a twin

Yes, the talented actress has a twin sister, Pia Sutaria, who is equally artistic. She is also a trained ballet dancer and model, and has represented India at various international beauty pageants. Last but not least, Tara entered television in 2009. She participated in the reality show Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, and her performance on the song Pal Pal Har Pal earned her praise from judge Farah Khan.



