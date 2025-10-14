/Tara Sutaria shares rare glimpses with beau Veer Pahariya at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash | See pics

Published: Oct 14, 2025, 15:32 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 15:32 IST
We have a new couple in town and they have no qualms in flaunting their new love! Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been painting the town red in the recent weeks and have become a papparazzi favourite in no time.
Tara Sutaria dropped cozy photos with Veer Pahariya
They may not have confirmed it, but they aren't denying it either. Bollywood's newest couple, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, made it Insta official recently as they posed for a few loved-up photos together. The pair attended designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash recently and shared photos dressed in traditional attire.
Tara Sutaria's stunning Golden Lehenga
Tara Sutaria stunned in a champagne-gold lehenga at Manish Malhotra's party. He is a renowned designer who is known for his grand Diwali party every year, which has most of Bollywood in attendance. For the occasion, Sutaria wore a muted gold Manish Malhotra creation. The lehenga drew attention with its exquisite details, which included crystals and hand embroidery.
Has Tara confirmed relationship with Veer Pahariya?
Tara Sutaria posted Diwali photos with Veer Pahariya amid relationship rumours. Both stars sparked dating rumours in May 2025, when they were caught leaving a restaurant together after a dinner date. Since then, the rumours have been swirling around them. In the Diwali post, the two gave couple vibes as they posed for photos.
Matched outfits
The rumoured couple coordinated their outfits for the night, where Tara Sutaria wore a golden pearlled lehenga and Veer complemented her look with an ivory kurta pyjama set. The stars wore heavy accessories to enhance the outfit.
Tara was seen giving kisses to Veer
In the photos, Tara looked like she was flaunting her beau, Veer and indulged in some PDA. In one photo she can be seen kissing him on his cheeks. Sutaria has captioned the photo by writing, “Last night with my fire cracker… For our dearest @manishmalhotra05, my favourite host always.” Veer commented on the photo, "My PATAKA."
Obsessed with each other
Veer and Tara looked smitten in each of the photos they shared. The post is flooded with several comments where people are genuinely crushing over the rumoured couple and wishing them good in their lives.