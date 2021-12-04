Tadap Box Office: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria starrer gets 3rd highest opening after 'Sooryavanshi', 'Antim'

Star kid Ahan Shetty's debut outing 'Tadap' is turning out to be a dream launchpad for him!



The love saga is reportedly raking in big moolah at the Box Office, which was released on 1650 screens across India and is off to a decent start, reports claim. The film has reportedly made between 3.75 to 4.25cr on its opening day, which makes it the third highest opening of the year among Bollywood films. With 'Sooryavanshi' occupying the top spot (26.40cr), followed by 'Antim: The Final Truth' (Rs 4.75 crore).

Reports suggest that 'Tadap' is doing better than other releases this year, such as 'Roohi', 'Mumbai Saga', 'Thalaivii', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.



As per predictions, the film was to open in the vrange of 3 crore its first weekend. But, the advance bookings went up and the trade experts started soon re-calculated that the film was headed for a bigger opening than what thye had expected.



'Tadap' is making the most in Mumbai and Bihar, with additional help from other places in and around Maharashtra.

The film started to generate the right amount of buzz audience after the release of its trailer and its hit music added to the overall intrigue of the film.



At the moment, 'Tadap' is looking at a weekend collection of 14cr, unless, of course, things go south and the love saga sees a sharp decline in audience turn out.

